All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 312 North Sandal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
312 North Sandal
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

312 North Sandal

312 N Sandal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 N Sandal, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**2 weeks free with lease start before December 1st**

3 bed / 2.5 bath in Mesa! Home has an open concept with high ceilings! The kitchen is spacious with huge island, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and all appliances included. Half bath and huge under the stairs closet on the main floor. Make your way up the stairs to the rest of the home. The master suite is spacious with double sinks, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet, and toilet room. 2 car garage. Easy to maintain landscaping in the side yard. You do not want to pass up this opportunity. Inquire now!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 North Sandal have any available units?
312 North Sandal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 312 North Sandal currently offering any rent specials?
312 North Sandal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 North Sandal pet-friendly?
No, 312 North Sandal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 312 North Sandal offer parking?
Yes, 312 North Sandal offers parking.
Does 312 North Sandal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 North Sandal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 North Sandal have a pool?
No, 312 North Sandal does not have a pool.
Does 312 North Sandal have accessible units?
No, 312 North Sandal does not have accessible units.
Does 312 North Sandal have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 North Sandal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 North Sandal have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 North Sandal does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College