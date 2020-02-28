312 North Sandal

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

**2 weeks free with lease start before December 1st**



3 bed / 2.5 bath in Mesa! Home has an open concept with high ceilings! The kitchen is spacious with huge island, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and all appliances included. Half bath and huge under the stairs closet on the main floor. Make your way up the stairs to the rest of the home. The master suite is spacious with double sinks, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet, and toilet room. 2 car garage. Easy to maintain landscaping in the side yard. You do not want to pass up this opportunity. Inquire now!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.