Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3107 N Sawyer Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3107 N Sawyer Circle
3107 North Sawyer Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3107 North Sawyer Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have any available units?
3107 N Sawyer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have?
Some of 3107 N Sawyer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3107 N Sawyer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3107 N Sawyer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 N Sawyer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle offers parking.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle has a pool.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have accessible units?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle has units with dishwashers.
