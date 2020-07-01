All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

3107 N Sawyer Circle

3107 North Sawyer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3107 North Sawyer Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have any available units?
3107 N Sawyer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have?
Some of 3107 N Sawyer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 N Sawyer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3107 N Sawyer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 N Sawyer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle offers parking.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle has a pool.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have accessible units?
No, 3107 N Sawyer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 N Sawyer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 N Sawyer Circle has units with dishwashers.

