All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3060 RIDGECREST --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3060 RIDGECREST --
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3060 RIDGECREST --
3060 N Ridgecrest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3060 N Ridgecrest, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice spacious home will be available April 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have any available units?
3060 RIDGECREST -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have?
Some of 3060 RIDGECREST --'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3060 RIDGECREST -- currently offering any rent specials?
3060 RIDGECREST -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 RIDGECREST -- pet-friendly?
No, 3060 RIDGECREST -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- offer parking?
No, 3060 RIDGECREST -- does not offer parking.
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 RIDGECREST -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have a pool?
Yes, 3060 RIDGECREST -- has a pool.
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have accessible units?
No, 3060 RIDGECREST -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 RIDGECREST -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3060 RIDGECREST -- has units with dishwashers.
