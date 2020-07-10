All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle

3022 South Salida Del Sol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3022 South Salida Del Sol Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement an

(RLNE5873759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have any available units?
3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have?
Some of 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle offers parking.
Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle has a pool.
Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have accessible units?
No, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3022 S Salida Del Sol Circle has units with dishwashers.

