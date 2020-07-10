All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

3005 E Cicero St

3005 East Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Location

3005 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2ee2500f6 ---- ***Available To View on 09/09/2019*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *Property features .Two level condo with tile floor entry . .2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. .Living room with vaulted ceiling and tile floor. .Dining room has tile floor. .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. .Laundry closet is inside unit with washer/dryer hook-ups only. .Split bedroom floor plan. .Half bath downstairs. .Master bedroom is upstairs with ceiling fans. .Bathroom has a bathtub/shower combo and tile floor. .Rear covered patio with a storage room. .Cover parking *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. .Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$800.00 Refundable ?$250.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 E Cicero St have any available units?
3005 E Cicero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 E Cicero St have?
Some of 3005 E Cicero St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 E Cicero St currently offering any rent specials?
3005 E Cicero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 E Cicero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 E Cicero St is pet friendly.
Does 3005 E Cicero St offer parking?
Yes, 3005 E Cicero St offers parking.
Does 3005 E Cicero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 E Cicero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 E Cicero St have a pool?
No, 3005 E Cicero St does not have a pool.
Does 3005 E Cicero St have accessible units?
No, 3005 E Cicero St does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 E Cicero St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 E Cicero St has units with dishwashers.

