3005 E Cicero St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2ee2500f6 ---- ***Available To View on 09/09/2019*** **All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** *Property features .Two level condo with tile floor entry . .2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. .Living room with vaulted ceiling and tile floor. .Dining room has tile floor. .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. .Laundry closet is inside unit with washer/dryer hook-ups only. .Split bedroom floor plan. .Half bath downstairs. .Master bedroom is upstairs with ceiling fans. .Bathroom has a bathtub/shower combo and tile floor. .Rear covered patio with a storage room. .Cover parking *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. .Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$800.00 Refundable ?$250.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.