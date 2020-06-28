2947 North Augustine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning, upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Mesa! Gorgeous wood like tile in all the right places and ceiling fans through out. Open floor plan, spacious living area leads to incredible kitchen with gray cabinets and white marble counter tops, black stainless appliances, pantry and large island/ breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful master bathroom flaunts white subway tiled walk-in shower and separate toilet room. Great laundry room with new washer and dryer and lots of storage. Covered back patio with pavers and two car garage. Community offers splash pad, shaded play ground, grass fields and walking paths. Close to airport, ASU, great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.