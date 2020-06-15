2933 East Cicero Street

Amenities

Home for rent in Mesa with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Downstairs unit with carpet throughout and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Home has washer and dryer within unit.



Please call or text Barb for further information 602-369-6116



There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.