All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2933 East Cicero Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2933 East Cicero Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

2933 East Cicero Street

2933 East Cicero Street · (480) 351-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2933 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Home for rent in Mesa with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Downstairs unit with carpet throughout and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Home has washer and dryer within unit.

Please call or text Barb for further information 602-369-6116

There is a nonrefundable adult application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 East Cicero Street have any available units?
2933 East Cicero Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2933 East Cicero Street currently offering any rent specials?
2933 East Cicero Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 East Cicero Street pet-friendly?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street offer parking?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street does not offer parking.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 East Cicero Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street have a pool?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street does not have a pool.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street have accessible units?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 East Cicero Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 East Cicero Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2933 East Cicero Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity