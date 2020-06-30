Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
2930 E BROWN Road
Home
Mesa, AZ
2930 E BROWN Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:37 AM
2930 E BROWN Road
2930 East Brown Road
No Longer Available
Location
2930 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85213
Northgrove
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted, and updated 4 bedroom home ready for its next tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2930 E BROWN Road have any available units?
2930 E BROWN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2930 E BROWN Road have?
Some of 2930 E BROWN Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2930 E BROWN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2930 E BROWN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 E BROWN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2930 E BROWN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2930 E BROWN Road offer parking?
Yes, 2930 E BROWN Road offers parking.
Does 2930 E BROWN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 E BROWN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 E BROWN Road have a pool?
No, 2930 E BROWN Road does not have a pool.
Does 2930 E BROWN Road have accessible units?
No, 2930 E BROWN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 E BROWN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 E BROWN Road has units with dishwashers.
