Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2922 E Irwin Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
2922 E Irwin Ave
2922 East Irwin Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2922 East Irwin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Now Available! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom now available. Newly remodeled rental home with updated cabinets, paint, flooring, kitchen and bathroom. This home will not last longer.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5026385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have any available units?
2922 E Irwin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2922 E Irwin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2922 E Irwin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 E Irwin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave offer parking?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have a pool?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 E Irwin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 E Irwin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
