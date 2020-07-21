All apartments in Mesa
2920 East Cicero Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

2920 East Cicero Street

2920 East Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This super cute 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor is the one you have been waiting for! Fantastic location with lots of walkability. This apartment features:

-Ceiling fans in every room
-2 full bathrooms
-Storage on site
-2 assigned parking spaces
-Washer/dryer hook ups
-No carpet, all laminate flooring!

Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 for any questions or to set up a showing. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 East Cicero Street have any available units?
2920 East Cicero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 East Cicero Street have?
Some of 2920 East Cicero Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 East Cicero Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 East Cicero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 East Cicero Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 East Cicero Street is pet friendly.
Does 2920 East Cicero Street offer parking?
Yes, 2920 East Cicero Street offers parking.
Does 2920 East Cicero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 East Cicero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 East Cicero Street have a pool?
No, 2920 East Cicero Street does not have a pool.
Does 2920 East Cicero Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 East Cicero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 East Cicero Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 East Cicero Street does not have units with dishwashers.
