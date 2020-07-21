2920 East Cicero Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

This super cute 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor is the one you have been waiting for! Fantastic location with lots of walkability. This apartment features:



-Ceiling fans in every room

-2 full bathrooms

-Storage on site

-2 assigned parking spaces

-Washer/dryer hook ups

-No carpet, all laminate flooring!



Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 for any questions or to set up a showing. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.