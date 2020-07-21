2920 East Cicero Street

Amenities
This super cute 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor is the one you have been waiting for! Fantastic location with lots of walkability. This apartment features:
-Ceiling fans in every room
-2 full bathrooms
-Storage on site
-2 assigned parking spaces
-Washer/dryer hook ups
-No carpet, all laminate flooring!
Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 for any questions or to set up a showing. Rent does not include water/sewer/trash of $50.00 a month or tax/admin fee of 5% each month. Professionally managed by Atlas, AZ. Apply online at www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.