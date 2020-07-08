Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home available for rent located in Southeast Mesa. New paint and tile throughout. Appliances are new/coming as well! All gravel yard & 2 car garage with a fresh gray epoxy coating.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have?
Some of 2908 S Lobo Cyn's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
