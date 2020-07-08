All apartments in Mesa
2908 S Lobo Cyn

2908 South Lobo Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2908 South Lobo Canyon Road, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home available for rent located in Southeast Mesa. New paint and tile throughout. Appliances are new/coming as well! All gravel yard & 2 car garage with a fresh gray epoxy coating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have any available units?
2908 S Lobo Cyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have?
Some of 2908 S Lobo Cyn's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 S Lobo Cyn currently offering any rent specials?
2908 S Lobo Cyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 S Lobo Cyn pet-friendly?
No, 2908 S Lobo Cyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn offer parking?
Yes, 2908 S Lobo Cyn offers parking.
Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 S Lobo Cyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have a pool?
No, 2908 S Lobo Cyn does not have a pool.
Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have accessible units?
No, 2908 S Lobo Cyn does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 S Lobo Cyn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 S Lobo Cyn has units with dishwashers.

