29 W Southern Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21f0133066 ---- JUST REDUCED!!! This home is clean and ready to go. Features 2 beds 1 bath and boasts 504 square feet. Note: The second bedroom is quite small but would be perfect as a den, office, storage, guest room, etc. Located in an all age family community in Mesa, AZ. MANY OF OUR RENTAL HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! SHEDS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IF NEEDED!! **** Utilities not included in the rent **** ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! **** **** Our Resident Qualification Standards ***** Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History