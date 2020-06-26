Rent Calculator
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM
2863 S 106TH Place
2863 South 106th Place
No Longer Available
Location
2863 South 106th Place, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus Office on a huge lot located right next to the park. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fresh paint and carpet. Laundry room located upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have any available units?
2863 S 106TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2863 S 106TH Place have?
Some of 2863 S 106TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2863 S 106TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2863 S 106TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 S 106TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2863 S 106TH Place offers parking.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have a pool?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
