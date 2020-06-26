All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2863 S 106TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2863 S 106TH Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

2863 S 106TH Place

2863 South 106th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2863 South 106th Place, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus Office on a huge lot located right next to the park. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fresh paint and carpet. Laundry room located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 S 106TH Place have any available units?
2863 S 106TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 S 106TH Place have?
Some of 2863 S 106TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 S 106TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2863 S 106TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 S 106TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 2863 S 106TH Place offers parking.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have a pool?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 S 106TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 S 106TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College