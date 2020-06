Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a sparkling fenced diving pool and plenty of upgrades. The homes sits in a great Mesa neighborhood and has granite counters, tile floors, walk-in closets and a large covered patio. The seller even covers the pool maintenance. Hurry this will not last long. Impossible to find home with a pool under $1500.