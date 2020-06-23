All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

2855 S EXTENSION Road

2855 South Extension Road · No Longer Available
Location

2855 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
REMODELED 2 BD 2 BA 980 SQ. FT SECOND FLOOR SINGLE LEVEL CONDO IN LA JOLLA COVE. BLACK APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, COVERED PATIO, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, LARGE CLOSETS, COMMUNITY POOL, COVERED PARKING, WATER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have any available units?
2855 S EXTENSION Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have?
Some of 2855 S EXTENSION Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 S EXTENSION Road currently offering any rent specials?
2855 S EXTENSION Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 S EXTENSION Road pet-friendly?
No, 2855 S EXTENSION Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road offer parking?
Yes, 2855 S EXTENSION Road offers parking.
Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 S EXTENSION Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have a pool?
Yes, 2855 S EXTENSION Road has a pool.
Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have accessible units?
No, 2855 S EXTENSION Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 S EXTENSION Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 S EXTENSION Road does not have units with dishwashers.
