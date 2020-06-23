2855 S EXTENSION Road

REMODELED 2 BD 2 BA 980 SQ. FT SECOND FLOOR SINGLE LEVEL CONDO IN LA JOLLA COVE. BLACK APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, COVERED PATIO, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, LARGE CLOSETS, COMMUNITY POOL, COVERED PARKING, WATER INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
