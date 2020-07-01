2834 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ 85210 Marlborough Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Unit 2106 Available 11/01/20 Home sweet home - Property Id: 242066
End unit 2B2B condo with 2 car attached garage below the unit. Full upgraded and full furnished with brand new furnitures and house hold items which were purchased 3 months ago. Very quiet and and clean community. It shares one wall with neighbor which is bathrooms and closets. There is no neighbor disturbance. It is located 2 miles away from freeway 60 and I 10. Major shopping facilities are within 4 miles from condo. Renting without furnitures and household items the rent is $1500. Renting as it is full furnished with all household items $1700. Water and utilities are included to rent. Power bill is on your own. NO SMOKING inside or outside(patio) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242066 Property Id 242066
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5630702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2834 S Extension Rd 2106 have any available units?
2834 S Extension Rd 2106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 S Extension Rd 2106 have?
Some of 2834 S Extension Rd 2106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 S Extension Rd 2106 currently offering any rent specials?
2834 S Extension Rd 2106 is not currently offering any rent specials.