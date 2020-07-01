2834 S Extension Rd 2106

Amenities

Unit 2106 Available 11/01/20 Home sweet home - Property Id: 242066



End unit 2B2B condo with 2 car attached garage below the unit. Full upgraded and full furnished with brand new furnitures and house hold items which were purchased 3 months ago. Very quiet and and clean community. It shares one wall with neighbor which is bathrooms and closets. There is no neighbor disturbance. It is located 2 miles away from freeway 60 and I 10. Major shopping facilities are within 4 miles from condo.

Renting without furnitures and household items the rent is $1500. Renting as it is full furnished with all household items $1700. Water and utilities are included to rent. Power bill is on your own.

NO SMOKING inside or outside(patio)

No Dogs Allowed



