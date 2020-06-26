All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

2810 E PRESTON Street

2810 East Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2810 East Preston Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newer home in the desirable 85213 zip code of Mesa. Upgraded tile, carpet, cabinets, granite counter, water softener and much more. Front and back yard landscaping. Located close to the 202, Mill Avenue, Tempe Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 E PRESTON Street have any available units?
2810 E PRESTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 E PRESTON Street have?
Some of 2810 E PRESTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 E PRESTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2810 E PRESTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 E PRESTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2810 E PRESTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2810 E PRESTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2810 E PRESTON Street offers parking.
Does 2810 E PRESTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 E PRESTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 E PRESTON Street have a pool?
No, 2810 E PRESTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 2810 E PRESTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2810 E PRESTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 E PRESTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 E PRESTON Street has units with dishwashers.
