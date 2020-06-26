2810 E PRESTON Street

Beautiful newer home in the desirable 85213 zip code of Mesa. Upgraded tile, carpet, cabinets, granite counter, water softener and much more. Front and back yard landscaping. Located close to the 202, Mill Avenue, Tempe Marketplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
