Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2763 S Santa Barbara St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:29 PM

2763 S Santa Barbara St

2763 South Santa Barbara · No Longer Available
Location

2763 South Santa Barbara, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6819b3c084 ---- .Single family home .Dinning room has vaulted ceiling .Family room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and door to covered patio .Kitchen has tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and tile countertops .Skylights and dry bar .Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and door to patio .Master bath features bathtub and shower combo, double sinks and tile floors .Inside laundry room with hook-ups only .Grass front yard with auto-watering system .Desert rear yard with auto-watering system and covered patio .Front yard is maintenance is taken care of by owner *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,250.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have any available units?
2763 S Santa Barbara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have?
Some of 2763 S Santa Barbara St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 S Santa Barbara St currently offering any rent specials?
2763 S Santa Barbara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 S Santa Barbara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 S Santa Barbara St is pet friendly.
Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St offer parking?
No, 2763 S Santa Barbara St does not offer parking.
Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 S Santa Barbara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have a pool?
No, 2763 S Santa Barbara St does not have a pool.
Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have accessible units?
No, 2763 S Santa Barbara St does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 S Santa Barbara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 S Santa Barbara St has units with dishwashers.

