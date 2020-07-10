2763 S Santa Barbara St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6819b3c084 ---- .Single family home .Dinning room has vaulted ceiling .Family room has vaulted ceiling, fireplace and door to covered patio .Kitchen has tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and tile countertops .Skylights and dry bar .Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and door to patio .Master bath features bathtub and shower combo, double sinks and tile floors .Inside laundry room with hook-ups only .Grass front yard with auto-watering system .Desert rear yard with auto-watering system and covered patio .Front yard is maintenance is taken care of by owner *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,250.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing