NICE 4 BEDROOM CORNER LOT HOME WITH A GREAT OFFICE/DEN/BEDROOM***2 CAR GARAGE*** MASTER BEDROOM ACCESS DOOR***NICE WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS***INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER***GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE 60 AND THE 202 FREEWAYS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 S Milburn -- have any available units?
2729 S Milburn -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 S Milburn -- have?
Some of 2729 S Milburn --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 S Milburn -- currently offering any rent specials?
2729 S Milburn -- is not currently offering any rent specials.