Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2703 S Keene --
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
2703 S Keene --
2703 South Keene
·
No Longer Available
Location
2703 South Keene, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STAINLESS APPLIANCES***NEW DISHWASHER***ONE SPLIT BEDROOM***CEILING FANS***CLOSE TO HUGE PARK***2 CAR GARAGE***GREAT FRONT SHADE TREE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 S Keene -- have any available units?
2703 S Keene -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2703 S Keene -- have?
Some of 2703 S Keene --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2703 S Keene -- currently offering any rent specials?
2703 S Keene -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 S Keene -- pet-friendly?
No, 2703 S Keene -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2703 S Keene -- offer parking?
Yes, 2703 S Keene -- does offer parking.
Does 2703 S Keene -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 S Keene -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 S Keene -- have a pool?
No, 2703 S Keene -- does not have a pool.
Does 2703 S Keene -- have accessible units?
No, 2703 S Keene -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 S Keene -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 S Keene -- has units with dishwashers.
