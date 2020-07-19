All apartments in Mesa
2656 South Raven Street
2656 South Raven Street

2656 S Raven · No Longer Available
Location

2656 S Raven, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f3663d0d7 ----

. Single level home with tile floor entry
. Dining room with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
. Living room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and tile floor
. Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet, island counter, tile counter tops
. Interior laundry closet with hookups only
. Bedrooms have ceiling fans
. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
. Master bath with vaulted ceiling, bathtub/shower combo, and tile floor
. Grass front yard with auto watering system
. Covered patio
. Two car garage with auto opener

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

Security Deposits:
? $1095 Refundable
? $300 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 South Raven Street have any available units?
2656 South Raven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 South Raven Street have?
Some of 2656 South Raven Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 South Raven Street currently offering any rent specials?
2656 South Raven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 South Raven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 South Raven Street is pet friendly.
Does 2656 South Raven Street offer parking?
Yes, 2656 South Raven Street offers parking.
Does 2656 South Raven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 South Raven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 South Raven Street have a pool?
No, 2656 South Raven Street does not have a pool.
Does 2656 South Raven Street have accessible units?
No, 2656 South Raven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 South Raven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 South Raven Street has units with dishwashers.
