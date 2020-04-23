All apartments in Mesa
2646 E Hale Street

2646 East Hale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2646 East Hale Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring an ample north-facing front porch for relaxing mornings or sunsets. Step inside to find an incredible great room floor plan with wood laminiate floors, stone accented fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, tons of natural light, and neutral paint throughout. Open concept kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, center island with breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and cabinetry space. Fall in in love with the exquisite master retreat, spacious walk-in closet with original pocket doors, gorgeous bath with dual sinks, separate tub, and step-in shower. Serene backyard includes extended covered patio, low maintenance artificial turf, mature citrus trees, and raised flower beds. The best part is NO HOA! Brand new high end modern garage door and front door, and newer AC units and windows. No HOA, on a quiet street, fantastic neighbors, and within walking distance to Mountain View HS and canals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 E Hale Street have any available units?
2646 E Hale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 E Hale Street have?
Some of 2646 E Hale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 E Hale Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 E Hale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 E Hale Street pet-friendly?
No, 2646 E Hale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2646 E Hale Street offer parking?
Yes, 2646 E Hale Street offers parking.
Does 2646 E Hale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 E Hale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 E Hale Street have a pool?
No, 2646 E Hale Street does not have a pool.
Does 2646 E Hale Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 E Hale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 E Hale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 E Hale Street has units with dishwashers.
