2646 E Hale Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring an ample north-facing front porch for relaxing mornings or sunsets. Step inside to find an incredible great room floor plan with wood laminiate floors, stone accented fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, tons of natural light, and neutral paint throughout. Open concept kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, center island with breakfast bar, tile back-splash, and cabinetry space. Fall in in love with the exquisite master retreat, spacious walk-in closet with original pocket doors, gorgeous bath with dual sinks, separate tub, and step-in shower. Serene backyard includes extended covered patio, low maintenance artificial turf, mature citrus trees, and raised flower beds. The best part is NO HOA! Brand new high end modern garage door and front door, and newer AC units and windows. No HOA, on a quiet street, fantastic neighbors, and within walking distance to Mountain View HS and canals.