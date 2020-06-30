All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2635 North Loma Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2635 North Loma Vista
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

2635 North Loma Vista

2635 North Loma Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2635 North Loma Vista, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Great 3 bedroom home in Mesa with a pool. Home features 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fireplace and neutral paint and flooring throughout. Pretty white kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Property available 2/5/2020

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1395
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 2/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 North Loma Vista have any available units?
2635 North Loma Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 North Loma Vista have?
Some of 2635 North Loma Vista's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 North Loma Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2635 North Loma Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 North Loma Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 North Loma Vista is pet friendly.
Does 2635 North Loma Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2635 North Loma Vista offers parking.
Does 2635 North Loma Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 North Loma Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 North Loma Vista have a pool?
Yes, 2635 North Loma Vista has a pool.
Does 2635 North Loma Vista have accessible units?
No, 2635 North Loma Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 North Loma Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 North Loma Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College