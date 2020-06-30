2635 North Loma Vista

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

Great 3 bedroom home in Mesa with a pool. Home features 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fireplace and neutral paint and flooring throughout. Pretty white kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Property available 2/5/2020



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1395

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 2/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.