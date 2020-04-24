All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:35 AM

2633 N 61ST Street

2633 North 61st Street · (602) 740-3820
Location

2633 North 61st Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Short-Term, Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in NE Mesa. This property is not available for long-term rental. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a Den. King size beds in both bedrooms. Fully furnished with everything you need to make this a relaxing and comfortable home away from home. Professionally managed by Listing Broker with a very accommodating Property Manager just a few miles away. Rent includes All Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Landscaping, Community Pool access, and pest control. Don't let this one get away! Posted Rates are Summer Only. Winter rates will be provided on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 N 61ST Street have any available units?
2633 N 61ST Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 N 61ST Street have?
Some of 2633 N 61ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 N 61ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
2633 N 61ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 N 61ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 2633 N 61ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2633 N 61ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 2633 N 61ST Street does offer parking.
Does 2633 N 61ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 N 61ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 N 61ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 2633 N 61ST Street has a pool.
Does 2633 N 61ST Street have accessible units?
No, 2633 N 61ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 N 61ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 N 61ST Street has units with dishwashers.
