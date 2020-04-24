2633 N 61ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Short-Term, Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in NE Mesa. This property is not available for long-term rental. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a Den. King size beds in both bedrooms. Fully furnished with everything you need to make this a relaxing and comfortable home away from home. Professionally managed by Listing Broker with a very accommodating Property Manager just a few miles away. Rent includes All Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Landscaping, Community Pool access, and pest control. Don't let this one get away! Posted Rates are Summer Only. Winter rates will be provided on request.