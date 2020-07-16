263 N Greenwood

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is located in North Mesa at University and Sossaman in the gated community of Cecina. With 1608 s.f. of living space this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious family room and living room, dining room, walk in pantry and large laundry room with lots of storage throughout. Ceiling fans, walk in closets and low maintenance yards. Very clean and rent ready. Close to shopping, freeway access, and restaurants nearby. Community pool, beautifully maintained common areas, green belts, tot lot, and a basketball court. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $1425 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit Pets upon approval only with $300 non-refundable deposit +$25 per month.