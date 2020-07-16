All apartments in Mesa
263 N Greenwood
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:34 PM

263 N Greenwood

263 North Greenwood · (480) 734-0796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 North Greenwood, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is located in North Mesa at University and Sossaman in the gated community of Cecina. With 1608 s.f. of living space this home offers an open floor plan with a spacious family room and living room, dining room, walk in pantry and large laundry room with lots of storage throughout. Ceiling fans, walk in closets and low maintenance yards. Very clean and rent ready. Close to shopping, freeway access, and restaurants nearby. Community pool, beautifully maintained common areas, green belts, tot lot, and a basketball court. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $1425 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit Pets upon approval only with $300 non-refundable deposit +$25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 N Greenwood have any available units?
263 N Greenwood has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 N Greenwood have?
Some of 263 N Greenwood's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 N Greenwood currently offering any rent specials?
263 N Greenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 N Greenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 N Greenwood is pet friendly.
Does 263 N Greenwood offer parking?
No, 263 N Greenwood does not offer parking.
Does 263 N Greenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 N Greenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 N Greenwood have a pool?
Yes, 263 N Greenwood has a pool.
Does 263 N Greenwood have accessible units?
No, 263 N Greenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 263 N Greenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 N Greenwood has units with dishwashers.
