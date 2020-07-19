Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2625 S Tobin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2625 S Tobin
2625 South Tobin
·
No Longer Available
Location
2625 South Tobin, Mesa, AZ 85209
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Mulberry. Walk to the grocery store! Close to shops and 2 freeways!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 S Tobin have any available units?
2625 S Tobin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2625 S Tobin have?
Some of 2625 S Tobin's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2625 S Tobin currently offering any rent specials?
2625 S Tobin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 S Tobin pet-friendly?
No, 2625 S Tobin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2625 S Tobin offer parking?
Yes, 2625 S Tobin offers parking.
Does 2625 S Tobin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 S Tobin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 S Tobin have a pool?
Yes, 2625 S Tobin has a pool.
Does 2625 S Tobin have accessible units?
No, 2625 S Tobin does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 S Tobin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 S Tobin has units with dishwashers.
