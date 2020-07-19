All apartments in Mesa
26 West 6th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 West 6th Place

26 West 6th Place · No Longer Available
Location

26 West 6th Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
La Cruz

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apt available. Has all amenities -Private fenced back yard, cover parking space, washer/dryer hookups. New drywall texture & two tone paint inside and out. Also comes with your very own storage room. Close access to downtown, schools, shopping, and freeway. Located just North of University and West of Center St in Mesa. Video is for unit 1 and may not reflect all units sizes and fixtures.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 West 6th Place have any available units?
26 West 6th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 26 West 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
26 West 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 West 6th Place pet-friendly?
No, 26 West 6th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 26 West 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 26 West 6th Place offers parking.
Does 26 West 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 West 6th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 West 6th Place have a pool?
No, 26 West 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 26 West 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 26 West 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26 West 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 West 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 West 6th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 West 6th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
