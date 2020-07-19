26 West 6th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apt available. Has all amenities -Private fenced back yard, cover parking space, washer/dryer hookups. New drywall texture & two tone paint inside and out. Also comes with your very own storage room. Close access to downtown, schools, shopping, and freeway. Located just North of University and West of Center St in Mesa. Video is for unit 1 and may not reflect all units sizes and fixtures.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.