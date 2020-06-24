Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2518 E HARMONY Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2518 E HARMONY Avenue
2518 East Harmony Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2518 East Harmony Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just completed extensive remodel with new Kitchen, flooring, paint, kitchen appliances. Bath and lighting upgrades. I think you will be very impressed with this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have any available units?
2518 E HARMONY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have?
Some of 2518 E HARMONY Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2518 E HARMONY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 E HARMONY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 E HARMONY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue offer parking?
No, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 E HARMONY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 E HARMONY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
