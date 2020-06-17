All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 251 South Winthrop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
251 South Winthrop
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:52 PM

251 South Winthrop

251 South Winthrop · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 South Winthrop, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Ready for Immediate Move In! Adorable 3 bedroom Mobile Home in Mesa! This home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a carport. It has carpet and tile flooring. Separate storage area. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $899 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 South Winthrop have any available units?
251 South Winthrop has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 251 South Winthrop currently offering any rent specials?
251 South Winthrop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 South Winthrop pet-friendly?
No, 251 South Winthrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 251 South Winthrop offer parking?
Yes, 251 South Winthrop does offer parking.
Does 251 South Winthrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 South Winthrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 South Winthrop have a pool?
No, 251 South Winthrop does not have a pool.
Does 251 South Winthrop have accessible units?
No, 251 South Winthrop does not have accessible units.
Does 251 South Winthrop have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 South Winthrop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 South Winthrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 South Winthrop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 251 South Winthrop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity