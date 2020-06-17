251 South Winthrop

Amenities

Ready for Immediate Move In! Adorable 3 bedroom Mobile Home in Mesa! This home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a carport. It has carpet and tile flooring. Separate storage area. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $899 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.