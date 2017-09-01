Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
2505 East Jensen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2505 East Jensen Street
2505 East Jensen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2505 East Jensen Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1850; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1650.00; IMRID13064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2505 East Jensen Street have any available units?
2505 East Jensen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2505 East Jensen Street have?
Some of 2505 East Jensen Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2505 East Jensen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2505 East Jensen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 East Jensen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2505 East Jensen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2505 East Jensen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2505 East Jensen Street does offer parking.
Does 2505 East Jensen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 East Jensen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 East Jensen Street have a pool?
No, 2505 East Jensen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2505 East Jensen Street have accessible units?
No, 2505 East Jensen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 East Jensen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 East Jensen Street has units with dishwashers.
