All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2445 E Juanita Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2445 E Juanita Ave
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:26 AM

2445 E Juanita Ave

2445 East Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2445 East Juanita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Jerome Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$$1650 Great location and clean house for rental. - Property Id: 123631

Recently remodeled 3 bed 2 bath 1400+sq ft house w/large lot near Gilbert and Baseline Roads close 60 freeway. Parent os winning Gilbert School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123631
Property Id 123631

(RLNE4904084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 E Juanita Ave have any available units?
2445 E Juanita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 E Juanita Ave have?
Some of 2445 E Juanita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 E Juanita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2445 E Juanita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 E Juanita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 E Juanita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2445 E Juanita Ave offer parking?
No, 2445 E Juanita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2445 E Juanita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 E Juanita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 E Juanita Ave have a pool?
No, 2445 E Juanita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2445 E Juanita Ave have accessible units?
No, 2445 E Juanita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 E Juanita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 E Juanita Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College