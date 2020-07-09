All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

2441 E ALPINE Avenue

2441 East Alpine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2441 East Alpine Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious single level home with a large yard and No HOA. 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen as well and a big bonus family room. Inside laundry connections. Call to schedule your tour of this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have any available units?
2441 E ALPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2441 E ALPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2441 E ALPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 E ALPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 E ALPINE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 E ALPINE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

