2434 E JACINTO Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL REMODEL** 1764 SF**4 BEDROOMS ** TWO BATHS **2 CAR GARAGE** RV GATE** NEW FLOORING **GRANITE COUNTERS ** NEW APPLIANCES** NEW BATHROOM VANITIES** LITERALLY EVERYTHING IS NEW** COUNTRY STYLE LIVING CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT **DESERT FRONT WITH GRASS BACKYARD **CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY !!