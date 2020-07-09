All apartments in Mesa
2434 E JACINTO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2434 E JACINTO Avenue

2434 East Jacinto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2434 East Jacinto Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Jerome Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL** 1764 SF**4 BEDROOMS ** TWO BATHS **2 CAR GARAGE** RV GATE** NEW FLOORING **GRANITE COUNTERS ** NEW APPLIANCES** NEW BATHROOM VANITIES** LITERALLY EVERYTHING IS NEW** COUNTRY STYLE LIVING CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT **DESERT FRONT WITH GRASS BACKYARD **CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have any available units?
2434 E JACINTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have?
Some of 2434 E JACINTO Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 E JACINTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2434 E JACINTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 E JACINTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have a pool?
No, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 E JACINTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 E JACINTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

