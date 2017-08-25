Rent Calculator
2434 E CAROL Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
2434 E CAROL Avenue
2434 East Carol Avenue
·
Location
2434 East Carol Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have any available units?
2434 E CAROL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have?
Some of 2434 E CAROL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2434 E CAROL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2434 E CAROL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 E CAROL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2434 E CAROL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2434 E CAROL Avenue offers parking.
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 E CAROL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have a pool?
No, 2434 E CAROL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2434 E CAROL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 E CAROL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 E CAROL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
