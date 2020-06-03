All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

2428 E Billings St

2428 East Billings Street · No Longer Available
Location

2428 East Billings Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mountain View High School boundaries. Large storage pantry, open Kitchen, full length covered Patio with large grass backyard. Close to shopping. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 E Billings St have any available units?
2428 E Billings St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 E Billings St have?
Some of 2428 E Billings St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 E Billings St currently offering any rent specials?
2428 E Billings St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 E Billings St pet-friendly?
No, 2428 E Billings St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2428 E Billings St offer parking?
No, 2428 E Billings St does not offer parking.
Does 2428 E Billings St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 E Billings St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 E Billings St have a pool?
No, 2428 E Billings St does not have a pool.
Does 2428 E Billings St have accessible units?
No, 2428 E Billings St does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 E Billings St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 E Billings St has units with dishwashers.

