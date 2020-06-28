All apartments in Mesa
241 E JUNIPER Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

241 E JUNIPER Street

241 East Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 East Juniper Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
4 Bed, 2 bath with all appliances, including washer, dryer & refrigerator. RV Gate, block fencing & covered patio! Nice inside laundry room plus big carport storage area! Large patio area with BBQ and out door furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 E JUNIPER Street have any available units?
241 E JUNIPER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 E JUNIPER Street have?
Some of 241 E JUNIPER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 E JUNIPER Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 E JUNIPER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 E JUNIPER Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 E JUNIPER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 241 E JUNIPER Street offer parking?
Yes, 241 E JUNIPER Street offers parking.
Does 241 E JUNIPER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 E JUNIPER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 E JUNIPER Street have a pool?
No, 241 E JUNIPER Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 E JUNIPER Street have accessible units?
No, 241 E JUNIPER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 E JUNIPER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 E JUNIPER Street has units with dishwashers.
