241 E JUNIPER Street

4 Bed, 2 bath with all appliances, including washer, dryer & refrigerator. RV Gate, block fencing & covered patio! Nice inside laundry room plus big carport storage area! Large patio area with BBQ and out door furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
