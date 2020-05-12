2355 East Harmony Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

You will want to see this single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mesa. Open floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar opens to family. Separate living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Tile and wood flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Super convenient location. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to the US60. The spa is available for use, it will not be repaired or maintained by the owner.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25x month's rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.