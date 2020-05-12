All apartments in Mesa
2355 East Harmony Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:05 PM

2355 East Harmony Avenue

2355 East Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2355 East Harmony Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
You will want to see this single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mesa. Open floor plan. Eat in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar opens to family. Separate living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Tile and wood flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Super convenient location. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy access to the US60. The spa is available for use, it will not be repaired or maintained by the owner.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25x month's rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have any available units?
2355 East Harmony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have?
Some of 2355 East Harmony Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 East Harmony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2355 East Harmony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 East Harmony Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 East Harmony Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2355 East Harmony Avenue offers parking.
Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 East Harmony Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have a pool?
No, 2355 East Harmony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2355 East Harmony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 East Harmony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 East Harmony Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
