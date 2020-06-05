Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2341 N LEMON Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2341 N LEMON Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2341 N LEMON Circle
2341 North Lemon Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2341 North Lemon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85215
Spyglass Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 5 bedroom 3 bath house, with a pool, 3 car garage, RV Gate, in an upscale neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle have any available units?
2341 N LEMON Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2341 N LEMON Circle have?
Some of 2341 N LEMON Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2341 N LEMON Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2341 N LEMON Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 N LEMON Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2341 N LEMON Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2341 N LEMON Circle offers parking.
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 N LEMON Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2341 N LEMON Circle has a pool.
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle have accessible units?
No, 2341 N LEMON Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 N LEMON Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 N LEMON Circle has units with dishwashers.
