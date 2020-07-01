All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

234 North Standage

234 North Standage · No Longer Available
234 North Standage, Mesa, AZ 85201

pet friendly
stainless steel
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex in Mesa. Home features 1 bathroom and new vinyl plank flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen has all white cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. Desert landscaping front and artificial turf back for easy maintenance.
Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $700
Security Fee (non-refundable) $300
No pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 234 North Standage have any available units?
234 North Standage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 234 North Standage currently offering any rent specials?
234 North Standage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 North Standage pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 North Standage is pet friendly.
Does 234 North Standage offer parking?
No, 234 North Standage does not offer parking.
Does 234 North Standage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 North Standage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 North Standage have a pool?
No, 234 North Standage does not have a pool.
Does 234 North Standage have accessible units?
No, 234 North Standage does not have accessible units.
Does 234 North Standage have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 North Standage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 North Standage have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 North Standage does not have units with air conditioning.

