Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2336 N VAL VISTA Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2336 N VAL VISTA Drive
2336 North Val Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2336 North Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213
Citrus
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
House is remodeled and beautiful in side. It is also available furnished for $4,400/month (Min 6 Months)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have any available units?
2336 N VAL VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have?
Some of 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 N VAL VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 N VAL VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College