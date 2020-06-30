Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
2334 E DRAGOON Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM
2334 E DRAGOON Avenue
2334 East Dragoon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2334 East Dragoon Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Complete remodel. 3 bedroom 2 bath. 2 car garage plus large pantry/storage/laundry room. All new kitchen appliances. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have any available units?
2334 E DRAGOON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have?
Some of 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2334 E DRAGOON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 E DRAGOON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
