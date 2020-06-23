All apartments in Mesa
2331 S WYCLIFF Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 S WYCLIFF Circle

2331 S Wycliff Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2331 S Wycliff Cir, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
**ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL** This BRAND NEW beautifully built home is exactly what you're looking for! Large OPEN kitchen concept, Vinyl Plank flooring downstairs, HUGE granite island, nicely finished shaker cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, IN HOME Washer/Dryer, LARGE MASTER, large master bathroom and oversized WALK IN CLOSET! An ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! This home is nicely placed in a BRAND NEW COMMUNITY that is well kept and feels private. Location is within minutes of the 60 Highway for convenient travels! **RESIDENTS to verify all facts before signing any lease agreements.** PHOTOS are of both FLOOR PLANS! WE HAVE 2 FLOOR PLANS! THIS HOME SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY JANUARY 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

