Mesa, AZ
2317 E Inverness Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

2317 E Inverness Ave

2317 East Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2317 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Ranch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0cfb94027 ---- **Showings Begin July 3rd 2019*** *All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Single family one level home. .Dining room with ceiling fan and tile floor. .Living room with ceiling fan. .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet. .Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. .Bedrooms with ceiling fans. .Master bedroom with ceiling fan. .Master bathroom with tub/shower combo. .Grass front yard with auto watering system. .Grass rear yard with auto watering system and covered patio. .2 Car carport. .Nice big storage shed in backyard *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. .Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $895.00 Refundable ? $300.00Non-refundable redecorating fee Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 E Inverness Ave have any available units?
2317 E Inverness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 E Inverness Ave have?
Some of 2317 E Inverness Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 E Inverness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2317 E Inverness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 E Inverness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 E Inverness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2317 E Inverness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2317 E Inverness Ave offers parking.
Does 2317 E Inverness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 E Inverness Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 E Inverness Ave have a pool?
No, 2317 E Inverness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2317 E Inverness Ave have accessible units?
No, 2317 E Inverness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 E Inverness Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 E Inverness Ave has units with dishwashers.

