2317 E Inverness Ave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0cfb94027 ---- **Showings Begin July 3rd 2019*** *All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Single family one level home. .Dining room with ceiling fan and tile floor. .Living room with ceiling fan. .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet. .Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. .Bedrooms with ceiling fans. .Master bedroom with ceiling fan. .Master bathroom with tub/shower combo. .Grass front yard with auto watering system. .Grass rear yard with auto watering system and covered patio. .2 Car carport. .Nice big storage shed in backyard *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. .Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $895.00 Refundable ? $300.00Non-refundable redecorating fee Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.