Mesa, AZ
231 N HARRIS Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM
231 N HARRIS Drive
231 North Harris Drive
No Longer Available
Location
231 North Harris Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable single level Mesa home ready for immediate occupancy! Call to schedule your appointment today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have any available units?
231 N HARRIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 231 N HARRIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 N HARRIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 N HARRIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive offer parking?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have a pool?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 N HARRIS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 N HARRIS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
