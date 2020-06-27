All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2259 E Carmel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2259 E Carmel Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

2259 E Carmel Avenue

2259 East Carmel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2259 East Carmel Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,304 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5071609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have any available units?
2259 E Carmel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have?
Some of 2259 E Carmel Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 E Carmel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2259 E Carmel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 E Carmel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 E Carmel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2259 E Carmel Avenue offers parking.
Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2259 E Carmel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2259 E Carmel Avenue has a pool.
Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2259 E Carmel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 E Carmel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 E Carmel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College