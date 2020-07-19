All apartments in Mesa
2256 W LINDNER Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

2256 W LINDNER Avenue

2256 West Lindner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2256 West Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
On the waterway in the Landings. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in great room. /beige carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Saltillo tile in Kitchen dining area. All appliances included. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have any available units?
2256 W LINDNER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have?
Some of 2256 W LINDNER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 W LINDNER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2256 W LINDNER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 W LINDNER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 W LINDNER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 W LINDNER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
