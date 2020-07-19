2256 W LINDNER Avenue

2256 West Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202 Dobson Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the waterway in the Landings. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in great room. /beige carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Saltillo tile in Kitchen dining area. All appliances included. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
