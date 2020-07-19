All apartments in Mesa
2256 E Jaeger St

2256 East Jaeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

2256 East Jaeger Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Fantastic family house (nearly 3,000 sq. ft). Brand new carpets throughout!! In 2015 New roof, New Pebbletec, new paint (exterior/interior),storage shed, refurbished outdoor ramada with water/electric (perfect for potential large outdoor kitchen), 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 3 large baths, office PLUS loft, formal living, formal dining, fireplace, 3-car garage with epoxy flooring and large storage room, enormous pantry, RV gate and sport court, grass back yard, very nice pride-of-ownership neighborhood/schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 E Jaeger St have any available units?
2256 E Jaeger St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2256 E Jaeger St currently offering any rent specials?
2256 E Jaeger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 E Jaeger St pet-friendly?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St offer parking?
Yes, 2256 E Jaeger St offers parking.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St have a pool?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St does not have a pool.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St have accessible units?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2256 E Jaeger St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2256 E Jaeger St does not have units with air conditioning.
