2256 E Jaeger St

Amenities
Fantastic family house (nearly 3,000 sq. ft). Brand new carpets throughout!! In 2015 New roof, New Pebbletec, new paint (exterior/interior),storage shed, refurbished outdoor ramada with water/electric (perfect for potential large outdoor kitchen), 4 nice-sized bedrooms, 3 large baths, office PLUS loft, formal living, formal dining, fireplace, 3-car garage with epoxy flooring and large storage room, enormous pantry, RV gate and sport court, grass back yard, very nice pride-of-ownership neighborhood/schools.