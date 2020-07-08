Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2251 S. EMERSON
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2251 S. EMERSON
2251 South Emerson
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2251 South Emerson, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2251 S. EMERSON Available 05/22/20 - CENTRALLY LOCATED IN THE EAST VALLEY, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, MCC, AND BANNER DESERT HOSPITAL. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, RV GATE.
(RLNE5757594)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have any available units?
2251 S. EMERSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2251 S. EMERSON currently offering any rent specials?
2251 S. EMERSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 S. EMERSON pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 S. EMERSON is pet friendly.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON offer parking?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not offer parking.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have a pool?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not have a pool.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have accessible units?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 S. EMERSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 S. EMERSON does not have units with air conditioning.
