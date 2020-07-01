Rent Calculator
2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 27
2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue
2237 West Calle Iglesia Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2237 West Calle Iglesia Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch
Amenities
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have any available units?
2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 W CALLE IGLESIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
