2224 E Broadway Rd
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM
2224 E Broadway Rd
2224 East Broadway Road
·
No Longer Available
2224 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
internet access
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features fresh paint, Must see - Wont Last!!!
All utilities paid by tenant. *fridge not included. **Call or text Melissa @ 480-232-4288**
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd have any available units?
2224 E Broadway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2224 E Broadway Rd have?
Some of 2224 E Broadway Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2224 E Broadway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2224 E Broadway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 E Broadway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 E Broadway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2224 E Broadway Rd offers parking.
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 E Broadway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd have a pool?
No, 2224 E Broadway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd have accessible units?
No, 2224 E Broadway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 E Broadway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 E Broadway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
